More than 10 million tons of oil shale mined in Estonia in 2022

News
Explosives prep at Eesti Energia's Estonia coal mine.
Explosives prep at Eesti Energia's Estonia coal mine. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

According to Ministry of the Environment figures, 10.7 million tons of oil shale were mined in Estonia last year, marking the highest volume of oil shale mined in the past three years. More than half, or 6.2 million tons, was mined by Enefit Power, a subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia.

Of underground mines, Enefit Power's Estonia and Ahtme II mines produced the most oil shale last year, accounting for a total of 4.39 tons of mined oil shale.

Another 1.2 million and 662,000 tons of oil shale, respectively, were mined at Enefit Power's Narva and Sirgala quarries.

A combined 3.4 million tons of oil shale was mined at Ojamaa mine allotments belonging to Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG), while another 937,600 tons of oil shale were mined at the Põhja-Kiviõli II quarry owned by Kiviõli Keemiatööstus, a member of Alexela Group.

Another 84,000 tons of kukersite, a type of marine oil shale, was mined at the Kunda Nordic Tsement-owned Ubja quarry in Lääne-Viru County last year.

Oil shale mining in Estonia is capped at 20 million tons a year. Prior to last year's 10.7 million, total oil shale mining volumes in the previous two years both likewise fell short of annual caps at 9.21 million tons in 2021 and 9.19 million tons in 2020.

According to Enefit Power and Kiviõli Keemiatööstus forecasts, based on the current market situation, both companies intend to mine even bigger volumes of oil shale this year than last.

VKG, meanwhile, noted that their mining volumes aren't projected to change much, as they have already been mining their maximum permitted volumes at Ojamaa mine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:32

EDF colonel: Russia launching major new recruitment campaign

18:31

Head of transport: One plane between two islands and mainland is sufficient

17:47

Hartman: Streaming platform tax revenue could be invested in Estonian film

17:14

More than 10 million tons of oil shale mined in Estonia in 2022

16:47

Tartu University rector candidates favor nationalization of student loans

16:17

Bank of Estonia's 2022 profits confirmed at €0

15:43

Gallery: Pirita-based yacht club redevelopment begins in May

15:10

PPA pension payouts totaled €8.5 million in 2022

14:39

Kadri Simson: Center Party under Kõlvart could get too Tallinn-centric

14:11

Minister slams Transport Board chief's island flight link remarks

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

11:57

Buildings on Tallinn's Jõe tänav evacuated after major gas leak Updated

23.03

Estonia ranks 17th in EU in living standards

12:06

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata Updated

23.03

New coalition wants to change presidential elections system

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions

23.03

EU has spent over ten times more on energy crisis than Ukraine aid

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: