Finland's general election enters final straight with three-way race

News
Election campaigning in Lahti, Finland.
Election campaigning in Lahti, Finland. Source: Kai Vare/ERR
News

Estonia's northern neighbor, Finland, goes to the polls Sunday, just after that country received full ratification to join NATO. A neck-and-neck, three-horse race has emerged between Prime Minister Sanna Marin's party, the Social Democrats (SDP), the National Coalition Party (NCP) and the Finns Party, public broadcaster Yle reports.

A final pre-election poll conducted on behalf of Yle suggests a late rally in support for the national-conservative Finns Party, Yle's English-language page reports.

Tuomo Turja of polling firm Taloustutkimus, who conducted the poll on Yle's behalf, said: "All three parties are so close that any one of them could be the leader on Sunday,"

"I would draw attention to the fact that the last week of interviews in this period was the best for the SDP," he added.

The poll as conducted concurrently with advance voting – over 40 percent of Finnish voters have cast their ballot in this way already, Yle reported.

More than 40 percent of voters have already cast their votes in advance voting, which opened mid-way through the interview period for this poll.

NCP polled at 19.8 percent, the Finns at 19.5 percent and SDP ad 18.7 percent, while of the three,

Sanna Marin has been, for various reasons, a more regular subject of relatively uncritical international media articles than might normally be the case for the head of the Finnish government, though this has to be offset against her domestic standing among the electorate.

Social media footage on more than one occasion, of her partying fairly hard - in one case, during the Covid pandemic, apparently failing to see notifications that she should self-isolate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:25

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

11:32

Kaspar Tammist: There is still a lot to do in Estonian public debate

11:01

Local government soon responsible for ensuring residents sort bio-waste

10:31

Over 20 Nordica, Xfly planes to be leased to other carriers this summer

10:07

Finland's general election enters final straight with three-way race

09:34

Opposition parties still lack consensus on Riigikogu vice-chair candidate

08:47

Ukrainian refugees move out of Tallinn apartment blocks by Friday deadline

07:56

Outgoing NATO eFP commander receives Estonian Order of Merit

31.03

Estonian FM: It's time to annul the NATO-Russia Founding Act

31.03

Parmas: Question is whether Heldna, Vaher conviction absolutely necessary

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

31.03

Russia expels Estonian diplomat from embassy in Moscow

31.03

Feature|'Work hard, play hard': A taste of life on board the HMS Mersey

31.03

Hundreds of households in Tallinn without electricity overnight to Friday

30.03

Estonian entertainers and influencers report solid turnovers in 2022

31.03

Concert promoters end cooperation with conductor Andres Mustonen

31.03

Inflation in Estonia fell to 15.6 percent in March

31.03

Estonian president congratulates Finland after final NATO bid ratification

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: