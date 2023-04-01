Finland's general election enters final straight with three-way race

Estonia's northern neighbor, Finland, goes to the polls Sunday, just after that country received full ratification to join NATO. A neck-and-neck, three-horse race has emerged between Prime Minister Sanna Marin's party, the Social Democrats (SDP), the National Coalition Party (NCP) and the Finns Party, public broadcaster Yle reports.

A final pre-election poll conducted on behalf of Yle suggests a late rally in support for the national-conservative Finns Party, Yle's English-language page reports.

Tuomo Turja of polling firm Taloustutkimus, who conducted the poll on Yle's behalf, said: "All three parties are so close that any one of them could be the leader on Sunday,"

"I would draw attention to the fact that the last week of interviews in this period was the best for the SDP," he added.

The poll as conducted concurrently with advance voting – over 40 percent of Finnish voters have cast their ballot in this way already, Yle reported.

NCP polled at 19.8 percent, the Finns at 19.5 percent and SDP ad 18.7 percent, while of the three,

Sanna Marin has been, for various reasons, a more regular subject of relatively uncritical international media articles than might normally be the case for the head of the Finnish government, though this has to be offset against her domestic standing among the electorate.

Social media footage on more than one occasion, of her partying fairly hard - in one case, during the Covid pandemic, apparently failing to see notifications that she should self-isolate.

