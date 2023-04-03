National Coalition Party wins Finnish election, SDP third

National Coalition Party leader Petter Orpo.
National Coalition Party leader Petter Orpo. Source: Yle
The conservative National Coalition Party has won the Finnish parliamentary elections, followed by the national conservative Finns and Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats in third.

The National Coalition Party (Kokoomus) now has 48 seats in the 200-member Eduskunta, the Finns Party 46 and SDP 43 seats. The three largest parties in Finland gained ten, seven and three mandates respectively.

All ruling parties except SDP and the Swedish People's Party lost mandates. Both gained three seats.

The Center Party (Keskusta) landed 23 seats, losing eight since 2019, Greens 13 (minus seven seats), Left Alliance 11 (down five seats) and the Swedish People's Party nine places.

Over 2,400 people ran for the Eduskunta this time around.

Head of the National Coalition Party Petteri Orpo said that based on the election result, the party will launch talks for a new coalition.

Finnish election result 2023. Source: Yle

Sanna Marin congratulates the elections winner

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) congratulated the elections winner and described her party's result as good in a speech.

"We gained supporters and seats. It is a good result, even though we did not come first. Congratulations to the other winners, the National Coalition Party and the Finns Party," Marin said.

Finns Party leader Riika Purra got around 38,000 votes ahead of PM Marin whose vote yield came to around 36,000, Yle reported.

Purra thanked his family and former head of the Finns Party Jussi Halla-aho.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

