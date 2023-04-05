Finnish SDP leader Sanna Marin to step down

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Head of the Finnish Social Democratic Party (SDP) Sanna Marin announced Wednesday that she will step down as party leader. While SDP managed to gain three seats in the Eduskunta, the party still took third after The National Coalition Party (NCP) and the Finns Party.

Outgoing PM Marin said Wednesday that she will continue as a backbench MP.

"These have been exceptionally difficult years, and difficult times," said Marin, who oversaw Finland's response to the Covid pandemic and Russia's attack on Ukraine, Yle reports.

Sanna Marin said that she has not been offered any international posts and that the position of European commissioner also seems unlikely. Finland usually appoints its commissioner from the prime minister's party.

While Marin plans to participate in talks to form a new coalition, she would not take up a ministerial position herself.

The PM said that heading the Finnish government has been tough and that her "stamina has been tested" in the process.

NCP leader Petteri Orpo had said on Tuesday that he wanted to enter coalition formation talks with all parties as he looks to form a government.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Yle

