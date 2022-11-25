Auvere power plant restarts after construction delay

News
Auvere Power Plant.
Auvere Power Plant. Source: Eesti Energia
News

Eesti Energia's problem-prone Auvere power plant in Ida-Viru County restarted on Thursday after 45 days of construction and a weeks delay.

The oil shale plant opened in 2018 but has constantly experienced problems ever since.

After the latest round of work, bosses say the facility will become more reliable.

The plant was supposed to open last week, but additional work added a delay to the schedule.

"We were more or less able to manage the schedule, we went a few days over because the maintenance volumes got bigger," said Enefit Power manager Andres Vainola.

He said the construction work should not have affected electricity prices.

Usually, renovation work is not carried out during the autumn and winter, but Eesti Energia could not obtain the required parts any sooner. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:36

Auvere power plant restarts after construction delay

21:16

Tallinn to start Film Wonderland campus construction next year

20:50

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens with light show

20:16

Some Narva businesses experiencing downturn after Russian tourist ban

18:47

Tartu's Village of Light opens on Sunday

18:39

Departing UK troops awarded Estonian mission medals

18:11

Estonia establishing database of World War II refugees

17:45

Concert series 'Discover!' celebrates Galina Grigoreva's 60th anniversary

17:44

EDF intelligence chief: Russia has used up two-thirds of its ammunition

17:30

Developer of Estonia's nuclear power plant inks early consumer contracts

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

24.11

Estonia threatens to use veto right in EU's Russian oil price cap dispute Updated

10:32

Estonia's most expensive road project of the year completed in time

08:05

Spymaster: Info reaching the battlefield weakness of Russian intelligence

24.11

Estonia sets 2023 immigration quota

23.11

Tallinn to remove cycle lane separating poles from December

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: