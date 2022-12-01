Kallas hoping for Russian oil price cap decision on Thursday

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said, that the European Union was close to setting cap on Russian oil prices. The prime minister was hopeful that an agreement could be reached as early as Thursday.

The Wall Street journal reported on Thursday, that according to unofficial sources, the European Commission has proposed a price cap of $60 US dollars per barrel on Russian oil.

"Yes, these negotiations have been going on. We've wanted it to be below the market price all along. If the market price is $68 at the moment, $60 is certainly below market price," Kallas said, while speaking at a government press conference.

"What we have to understand; is that there are very many different interests. We have been talking about sanctions on Russian oil from the beginning, that it feeds the Russian war machine and that those revenues have to be taken away," she added.

"We are quite close to reaching an agreement. I hope it will come during the course of today," Kallas said.

