Auvere power plant to restart this week after 45 days of repair work

Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant.
Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Six weeks of annual maintenance and renovation work at Auvere power plant will come to an end this week and the facility will start producing energy again, Eesti Energia announced on Monday.

Spokesperson Mattias Kaiv said, going forward, the notoriously problem-prone plant will become more reliable as a result of the latest round of repairs.

New heat exchangers have been installed which will increase reliability by "90 percent" and "significantly reduce the possibility of unexpected failures" he said.

The fuel supply system was also updated.

Auvere hybrid power plant produced 1.13 TWh of electricity between January and September, approximately a fifth of all the electricity created in Estonia.

The facility was opened in August 2018 and built by General Electric.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

