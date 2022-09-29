Auvere thermal power plant to undergo six weeks of repairs

News
Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant.
Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Eesti Energia's newest thermal power plant in Auvere will undergo repairs for a month-and-a-half starting next week. The electricity producer believes it will not have a significant impact on prices.

The plant in Ida-Viru County has been in commercial use for four years but has been plagued by problems. It is also undergoing constant modernization, converting it from burning shale oil to wood waste and natural gas.

Unreliable equipment will be replaced this autumn when new heat exchangers arrive from China, bringing operations to a temporary standstill.

Auvere creates 20 percent of Estonia's electricity.

Andres Vainola, head of Enefit Power, said the construction work has been planned for a long time and the market has been able to take this into account since the start of 2022.

"So it is very likely that market participants, others who planned their repairs and maintenance, have also taken this into account. I do not think that there will be a very big impact on the stock market price during the repairs," he said.

If prices do rise, it will not be because of Auvere, Vainola added. He said today's high prices were set by gas-fired power plants in Latvia and Lithuania.

Energy expert Marko Allickson said: "Narva stations are not the main price setters, and that means that the price is determined by others. The only thing is whether we have enough production capacity in Estonia or not, and if Auvere is not working, there may be more moments when we do not have enough production capacity."

Electricity prices in Estonia are most affected by the weather and shortage of production capacities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:07

Elron scraps Russian language announcements at Tallinn station

20:28

Auvere thermal power plant to undergo six weeks of repairs

19:50

Gallery: Võõbu-Mäo road section still on schedule despite price hikes

19:16

Economic affairs minister: Estonia needs its own LNG ship at Paldiski

19:01

Kaja Kallas: We must stick together and live more sparingly

18:41

Culture Minister: Local authorities sometimes think culture just an expense

18:27

NATO: Attack on infrastructure would bring 'united and determined response'

18:11

Foreign ministry secretary-general hails Iceland's support for Ukraine

18:02

Estonia bans natural gas imports and purchases from Russia

17:37

Gallery: EKRE pickets government over energy policy

Watch again

Most Read articles

13:03

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

27.09

Latvia declares emergency in border areas over Russia's mobilization

10:22

UK Daily: Britain halving number of troops in Estonia by year-end Updated

26.09

Historian: I do not believe Putin is strong enough to clock out himself

28.09

PPA: Ukrainian refugees fleeing Crimea arriving at Estonian-Russian border

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

08:46

Wolt, Bolt food courier apps say do not fear new competitor Fudy

28.09

Alexander Lott: Nord Stream explosions and Estonia's environmental security

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: