Auvere power plant repairs will not be completed ahead of schedule

News
Andres Vainola
Andres Vainola Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Auvere power plant in Ida-Viru County is currently undergoing six weeks of repairs which will not be completed ahead of schedule, Enefit Power head Andres Vainola said on Thursday. Once completed, the facility will be more reliable.

"No, we don't plan to finish any faster. We think we can finish it in 45 days. The normal annual repair time is 40-45 days," Vainola told ERR on Thursday. "But this time we're doing three things at once. Instead of the usual annual shutdown, we're doing three massive things at the same time."

The construction works focus on annual maintenance and modernization away from using shale oil. Its problematic heat exchangers, which have a high accident rate, will also be replaced. Additionally, the plant's fuel supply systems and new oil refining factory will be connected.

Vainola said the repairs were originally planned for the summer but were pushed back as it was not possible to acquire key parts earlier.

Asked if the four-year-old plant, which is notorious for its breakdowns and has not yet been able to work at full capacity, will become more reliable after the work is completed, he said it is its main goal.

"Yes, absolutely, this is one of our main goals. If we look at past failures, and if we look at the failures that depended on the heat exchangers, then reliability was clearly below 90 percent. And now, in the course of this modernization, we want to replace the heat exchangers. After that, Auvere's accident rate should drop significantly and its reliability should be above 90 percent," said Vainola.

Repair works started on October 3.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:28

Third of private consumers switch to new universal electricity service

20:04

Estonia hopes for EU exemption over Finnish LNG priority buying status

19:38

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

19:20

Tartu's district heating prices to rise from November 1

18:54

Auvere power plant repairs will not be completed ahead of schedule

18:01

Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

17:29

Alexela: State requested in June that LNG vessel not come to Paldiski

16:28

Two winning entries from Tartu participatory budget contest revealed

16:25

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir recorded music for new video game

15:18

Veteran Reform MP: Russian people are just 'serfs' in Putin's view

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania

12.10

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

14:04

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

12.10

Estonia's gasoline prices continue to rise

07:52

ERR in Poland: F-22s demonstration of NATO eastern flank strengthening

12.10

Kallas: An Estonian LNG storage vessel should not be fetishized

12.10

EKRE chair: EDF commander 'unfit for post'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: