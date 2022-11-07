Photos: Reclamation work underway on land at former Ida-Viru mining sites

News
Dangerous spots at risk of collapse being filled in at the sites of former mines in Ida-Viru County. November 2022.
Open gallery
24 photos
News

The Virumaa region of Northeastern Estonia has been plagued for years by ground collapses resulting from oil shale mining in the area. It has since been decided that regardless of the form of ownership of affected land, the state must pay for the cost of liquidating damages, and standard projects have been worked out according to which reclamation work in affected areas began last week.

According to Environmental Investment Center (KIK) project coordinator Kadri Haamer-Tibar, mapping conducted with KIK's support revealed more than 80 instances of ground collapse or subsidence, i.e. the ground sinking, at old oil shale mine sites across the Virumaa region. Of these, prioritized will be 15 spots located on 13 properties — which are to be reclaimed by next spring.

"The 13 most dangerous have been selected based on location and based on how deep of collapses they are," Haamer-Tibar explained. "The biggest disturbances to people are caused by those located near buildings on residential land or on cropland."

According to the KIK official, these holes need to be filled because they are dangerous. "Snow falls in there in the winter, or some kind of material is piled on top of it, and someone even just going for a walk in the woods can fall in there," she explained.

Reclamation work got underway last week at the most complex of these sites, located in the Jõhvi Municipality village of Edise, where the forest floor was riddled with trenchlike ditches formed in the collapse of mine shafts.

"This is the most difficult compared with other sites, as the volume of materials is high and there are many meters to fill," Aspen Grupp foreman Meelis Rätsep explained. "That's why we started with this one as well — we're testing how easy or difficult this is going to be. It's a little over a hectare in area here, and some 900 tons of filing materials have been planned for it."

In order to avoid having to draw up a separate project for each hole to be filled, the Ministry of the Environment commissioned four standard projects to be used for the repair of various mining-related collapses.

"If a landowner notices a collapse on their property, they should report it to the Environmental Board, and we can determine together who will repair this collapse and when," Haamer-Tibar said.

"I really hope that this gets sorted out and that this benefits the area," Rätsep said. "I know based on stories that there are quite a lot of these collapses here. Let's hope that there's enough capacity and time to gradually address them."

The repair and reclamation of land on 11 properties in Ida-Viru County and two properties in Lääne-Viru County that have been damaged as a result of oil shale mining operations will run the Estonian state more than €60,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:43

Kalle Muuli: Shooting the messenger vol 2

12:42

Electricity in Estonia averaged €174 per MWh in October, €161 last week

12:17

Reet Aus: I will stop designing when there is no more fabric waste

11:53

Six weapons go missing at internal security college, rector resigns

11:21

Photos: Reclamation work underway on land at former Ida-Viru mining sites

11:07

Tallink MyStar to start service on November 20

10:46

Mihkelson resigns as Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair

10:22

Estonians rather optimistic about EV revolution

10:19

Price increases affect Estonia's industrial leaders

09:59

Statistics: October consumer price index up 22.5 percent on year

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

03.11

Estonia gives up stake in Finnish LNG terminal

05.11

Finnish nuclear reactor shutdown not direct threat to Estonia's energy

05.11

Anija municipality struggles to provide housing, jobs to Ukraine refugees

05.11

Local residents near planned military training zone fearful of future

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

05.11

Minister mulls banning single-use flavored e-cigarettes

05.11

One Soviet memorial on the island of Saaremaa likely to be retained

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: