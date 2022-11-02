Enefit Power to invest €40 million in new mining equipment

Forty million euros worth of new equipment will be purchased by Enefit Power for the Estonia Mine and Narva Quarry to replace old equipment and meet increased volumes.

The first pieces of new equipment, such as support benches and blast preparation drills, will arrive at the start of 2023. New bulldozers will enter into service in the second quarter, Andres Vainola, head of Enefit Power told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

He said the old equipment is become harder to work with due to rising excavation volumes and operations running around the clock.

"They are very unreliable, we have often not met the planned daily quotas precisely because the equipment is old, many [machines] have more than 20,000 engine hours, which is the end of their normal life," said Vainola.

Estonia's shale oil mining volume will rise slightly from six to eight million tons this year. For years ago it was 16 million tons.

--

