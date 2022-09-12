Rising shale oil demand creates 500 new jobs in eastern Estonia

An additional 500 people have been recruited by Estonian companies in Ida-Viru County reacting to the increased demand for shale oil this winter.

Workers have been sought in the mines, oil industries and maintenance companies by Eesti Energia's subsidiaries, Enefit Power and Enefit Solutions, TV show "Terevisioon" reported on Monday.

Andres Vainola, chairman of the board of Enefit Power, which brings together Narva Quarry, the Estonia Mine and the electricity and oil industry, said the companies are expecting to employ 100 more people in the coming months.

"If you look at the dynamics of the year — the beginning of the year and the end of the year — we will hire about 600 additional people over the year," said Vainola.

Approximately half of the new employees need training, which has taken place at a local technical park.

"Hats off to those colleagues who have helped to train new colleagues. About half of those we have hired are our former colleagues who have experience working here, but half are new colleagues. We have trained them in theory at Virumaa College and in practice onsite," Vainola said.

A total of 2,800 people work at Enefit Power and Enefit Solutions.

Ida-Viru County is Estonia's most eastern county and has the country's highest unemployment rate.

The demand for shale oil has risen due to rising electricity and gas prices and several local councils have applied to use the resource this winter to lower district heating costs.

