Energy experts: Cooperation with neighbors is needed to avoid price peaks

News
Taavi Veskimägi and Timo Tatar.
Taavi Veskimägi and Timo Tatar. Source: ERR
News

Estonia has enough production capacity to cover peak hours, but closer cooperation with neighboring countries is needed to ensure supply and bring prices down, experts agreed on Tuesday.

Speaking on the radio show "Reporteritund", Taavi Veskimägi, chairman of the board of electricity transmission system operator Elering, and Timo Tatar, undersecretary for energy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, discussed this coming winter and problems with the energy sector.

Both said this coming winter is concerning.

"This winter, from Elering's point of view, is significantly more worrisome than many winters before it. This is based on the availability of gas and the bigger risk of an emergency separation of the Baltic states from the Russian electricity grid," said Veskimägi.

However, the main issue will be related to prices as there is no shortage of production capacities, he said. "We will still be able to keep the lights on and homes warm," he told "Reporteritund".

Discussions are also being had about bringing old power plants back online and to the marketplace. "But other restrictions — restrictions on fuels, cooling water, hydraulic reserves are today's bottlenecks," Veskimägi said.

Tatar said the price ceiling setting system is one area that needs to be reviewed and there is support for this in other areas of Europe. "I believe it is the first place that is going to be reviewed," he said.

The official said Estonia has enough production capacity to cover peak hours but working with close neighbors is the best way to secure supply and lower prices.

"As we know, these production capacities need repairs, they sometimes break down, sometimes neighbors have cheaper capacities that it makes more sense to use and so on," said Tatar. "But in any case, it is more useful and better that we are in contact with our neighbors to use these production capacities in the most sensible way. This already brings us better security of supply and better prices."

Veskimägi said, in order to avoid a repeat of August 17, when a a new record price of €4,000 per megawatt hour was set, better checks and coordination are needed between the Baltics.

He said there should be an overview of which power stations are on the market before day ahead prices are agreed upon. Additionally, there should be a right to suspend regular maintenance if it is known there will not be enough production capacity. This would stop prices from suddently spiking.

"In today's situation we have to plan together a little more with our neighbors to prevent a situation like the one on August 17, when we first get the €4,000 price, and then it starts to become clear that there are power plants that can come into operation," Veskimägi said.

Both officials doubted whether new shale oil plants should be built or invested in in the future. Tatar said wind power needs to be focused on as several wind farms are already being developed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:16

Culture ministry supports creative research projects with €413,000 grant

17:48

Center Party gathers to discuss Stalnuhhin expulsion

17:47

Rescue Board's union preparing government budget cut appeal

17:31

Narva City Council members: Kallas meeting was friendly and constructive

17:19

Opinion: Liz Truss, and the British are here in Estonia

17:11

Football coach handed suspended sentence in sexual harassment case

16:55

Energy experts: Cooperation with neighbors is needed to avoid price peaks

16:53

MPs Kaljulaid, Mihkelson talk Ukraine support at EU conference in Prague

16:48

Tallinn not planning to reduce street lighting in autumn, winter

16:29

State moves closer to removing hazardous fertilizer from Muuga port

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

05.09

Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

05.09

EDF to get additional powers to organize armed resistance in occupation

05.09

Small private plane crashes in Baltic Sea off Latvian coast

05.09

Stalnuhhin sees no fertile soil for Russian party in Estonia

05.09

Switching to European track gauge would cost €8.7 billion

05.09

Kaja Kallas: Maybe now is the time to listen to us

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: