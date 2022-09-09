Enefit Green 75MW Lithuania wind farm due to go online in April 2023

Estonian renewables generator Enefit Green is in the process of developing a wind farm in Lithuania which will be the largest the company operates, and is scheduled to start production in April 2023.

Enefit Green is a subsidiary of state electricity generator Eesti Energia.

The 75MW development is under construction in Akmenė, in northern Lithuania, following a cornerstone-laying ceremony (pictured) on Thursday, September 8, Enefit Green says.

Enefit Green Supervisory Board Chair Hando Sutter said: "Increasing energy production from wind will ease the energy shortages and result in less costly electricity for the consumers."

"In upcoming winter, it is crucial to have reserves and contingency plans for securing energy supply, however the most impactful solution to energy crisis is adding green energy and upholding business environment that motivates green investments," Sutter went on, via a company press release.

Enefit Green CEO Aavo Kärmas said the company is actively taking part in Lithuanian energy market both as producer and developer, and is offering long-term power purchase agreements, which will in fact help guarantee the wind farms' construction in any case and will provide a hedge, Kärmas said, against further volatile energy prices.

On the Lithuanian side, General Manager of Enefit UAB Vytenis Koryzna said the company is looking at 100 000 clients in Lithuania who wish to consume locally produced green energy, while two turbines will be named after valued customers - Roquette Amilina and Povilas Petrauskas (the first business client, and 100,00th client, respectively).

Akmenė will have a total of 14 turbines generating around 258 GWh of electricity per year, to cover the consumption of 80,000 average Lithuanian households, and is one of two wind farms Enefit is currently developing in the southernmost Baltic State, alongside the five already in operation there.

Construction started in February of 2022, electricity generation starts is April next year and the overall project is to be completed by the third quarter of 2023.

Enefit Green says it aims to quadruple its wind production capacity to 1 900 MW by 2026. It owns and operates 22 wind farms, as well as nearly 40 solar power plants, and other renewables plants in the three Baltic States and Poland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!