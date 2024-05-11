Enefit Green sues wind turbine maker over Lithuanian wind farm shut down

Enefit Green is claiming damages from General Electric, one of the world's largest wind turbine manufacturers, and insurance company Compensa for the closure of the Akmene wind farm in Lithuania.

Kadri Korsten, a spokesperson for Enefit Green, told the daily Postimees that the company is not disclosing the amount of the claim at this time.

According to Postimees' own calculations, Enefit Green may have suffered losses of around €12.6 million.

In May last year, Enefit Green's 75-megawatt Akmene wind farm in Lithuania suffered a breakdown when the tower buckled. As a result, production at the wind farm was suspended from May to August.

Enefit Green had pre-sold the output of the Akmene wind farm, and when the farm was idle, it had to buy large amounts of electricity from the market to fulfill these contracts.

