Enefit Power: Refurbishing old facilities is difficult and expensive

Politicians are at odds over extending the working life of Enefit Power's older facilities which would increase Estonia's production capacity. However, the company believes the process would be expensive and difficult.

Two blocks at Enefit Power's Estonia Power Plant could generate an additional 1,000 megawatts of power but are currently not operational. They do not meet environmental requirements, Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

EKRE Chairman Martin Helme told AK they could be used for another 10 years and converting them would be cheaper than developing renewable energy.

"If we compare this with the billions and billions that will have to be invested in wind farms, for example, and then the billions and billions more in grids, the tens of millions needed to restart these fully operational units is a very small amount of money to increase our electricity production by a third," he said.

The government expects Enefit Power to produce 1,000 megawatts until 2026. After, other sources can be used.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) said the country needs many sources of energy.

"Undoubtedly, some blocks are old and cannot be kept in operation forever, and this means that investment decisions must be made elsewhere in the energy system so that we can also cover our consumption," she told the show.

The company also raised production expectations with AK but added the government's climate policy leaves little hope of bringing the old facilities back into use.

"It is very, very difficult and very expensive to extend the life of these old units. I think that the key issue today is still the introduction of additional renewable electricity capacities. This is definitely a cheaper technology," said Andres Vainola, head of Enefit Power.

He said if the government decides to take more risks in relation to its climate policy then the company will act accordingly.

