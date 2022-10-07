Saturday's average electricity price falls to €128

Light bulbs.
Light bulbs. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The average hourly price of electricity will fall to €127.63 per megawatt-hour on Saturday, the lowest since mid-September, data from Nord Pool shows.

The last time electricity had an hourly price below €130 was on September 18 when it cost €113.65.

Over the last few days, due to additional wind power, electricity has been cheaper than in previous weeks.

Tomorrow, it will be cheapest between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. falling to eight cents per megawatt hour.

It will stay below €100 between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. but will then be higher for the rest of the day.

The peak price will be €257 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

On Saturday, prices vary widely in the rest of the region. Finland's average hourly rate will be €7.50 but it will be €132.50 in Lithuania and Latvia.

A year ago, Estonia's hour price was €167.02.

Editor: Helen Wright

