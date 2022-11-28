Auvere power plant undergoing another round of repairs

Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant.
Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Eesti Energia's Auvere power plant in Ida-Viru County is once again undergoing repairs, the company said, only days after it restarted. The work will be carried out until December 7.

The plant came back online on Thursday after almost two months of reconstruction works.

But over the weekend, a leak was found in a heat exchanger and it will take approximately 10 days to fix.

Eesti Energia said this is unlikely to cause electricity prices to spike. However, prices are likely to rise next week due to a forecast cold snap and expected increased consumption.

The power plant opened in 2018 and has been plagued by problems ever since.

The most recent round of repairs was supposed to increase its reliability.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

