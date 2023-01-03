Auvere power plant returns to work after additional repairs

Ida-Viru County's Auvere power plant returned to work at the weekend after unplanned repairs were carried out in December.

Eesti Energia's plant underwent six weeks of repairs last autumn ending at the start of December.

But the power station worked at full capacity for less than a day before breaking down again and additional work took place throughout the month.

The facility started up on December 31, ahead of schedule.

The problem-prone plant's issues stem from faulty external heat exchangers.

Two of four have already been replaced, and the rest will be done during the summer.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

