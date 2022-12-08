Eesti Energia starts up Auvere power plant after completing repairs

Eesti Energia started up the Auvere thermal power plant again on Thursday. The plant had been, which had been under repair since the end of November, will be back on the market on Friday.

"Today we started up the plant and it is currently running at half capacity. On Friday, the Auvere plant will reach full capacity and start supplying electricity to the market again," Eesti Energia spokesperson Mattias Kaiv told ERR on Thursday. According to Kaiv, the plant will operate at 235 megawatts on Thursday.

"The other six Enefit Power-operated plants will continue to be on the market and operate as per usual," Kaiv said. Enefit Power is a subsidiary of state-owned energy company Eesti Energia, which operates the power plants in Narva.

The Auvere power plant, which had been undergoing maintenance work since the beginning of October, began operating again on November 24. However, the plant was forced to shut down again on November 27 due to a leak in its heat exchanger.

According to Enefit Power, planned maintenance to managed the plant's generation capacity has now been largely completed for this winter.

The Auvere power plant, has experienced continuous problems since opening in 2018. The maintenance work, which ended in November, had been carried out to improve the plant's reliability.

