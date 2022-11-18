Technical failure postpones Auvere Power Plant returning to service

News
Auvere Power Plant.
Auvere Power Plant. Source: Eesti Energia
News

CEO of Enefit Power Andres Vainola said that even though the Auvere Power Plant was supposed to come back online this week, more repair work means the oil shale plant will not be fired up yet.

Vainola said that service and repair volumes have grown and that delays mean Estonia's most modern oil shale power generation facility will be fired up again next week.

"That's technology for you. These delays of a few days are bound to happen. Look if only at Unit 3 of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant [in Finland], how often its launch has been postponed and the things that have happened," the executive added.

Vainola said that Auvere returning to service will not deliver the anticipated reduction in the market price of electricity. "The average price has remained the same in the entire Baltic and Finnish region, which makes for a major market. Therefore, it will rather not [bring the price down]. Warmer and windier weather has benefited us. We are well-prepared for the winter, but there has been considerable demand for our output," Vainola said, adding that if Enefit Power generated 2.9 terwatt-hours of power over the first ten months of last year, the figure for this year is already at 4.2 TWh.

"Demand is up mainly because the high market price of gas has kept gas-fired power plants off the market. However, this has had little effect on the market price," he suggested.

While the Auvere plant allows wood chips and other fuels to be mixed with oil shale, Vainola refused to say what the company will be using as fuel, giving business secrets as the reason.

Eesti Energia's oil shale power subsidiary Enefit Power wants the Competition Authority to hike Estonia's universal electricity price. "Today's universal service price does not cover our production cost. We just sent the watchdog new data a few days ago. Unfortunately, the process has dragged on, while I remain hopeful," the CEO said.

The universal price of electricity currently stands at 19.24 cents per kilowatt-hour, which Estonia's heating season benefit lowers to 13,24 cents/kWh.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:22

Estonian FA chief looks for positives ahead of Qatar World Cup

16:52

Research: Robotic exoskeletons could be woven from 'intelligent' fibers

16:52

Estonia's total military aid to Ukraine to date approaching €300 million

16:32

Lauri Läänemets: Shortcomings in party funding supervision security risk

16:11

European Parliament to vote on Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA nomination on Tuesday

15:56

Technical failure postpones Auvere Power Plant returning to service

15:41

Estonia offering free cultural, adaptation programs to D-visa arrivals

15:29

Gas sellers lowering December natural gas prices Updated

15:18

Justice chancellor: State legal aid fee increase needed to guarantee rights

14:57

Rõivas will not run for Riigikogu, Kersna, Kaljurand and Raik on the fence

err news features

Most Read articles

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

16.11

Experts: Missile that hit Poland could have exploded in self-destruct mode

16.11

'I don't speak much in my job': Couriers react to Language Act proposal

07:14

Daily: Russian spy exchanged in 2018 flees back to Estonia, claims asylum

09:11

ERR in Ukraine: Fierce fighting continues near Bakhmut

17.11

Estonians still not cutting consumption as prices continue to rise

16.11

Estonia to train Ukrainian soldiers in EU Military Assistance Mission

12:02

2022 corruption index: Estonia ranked fifth lowest risk for corruption

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: