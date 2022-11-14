Electricity in Estonia to cost €183.95 per MWh on Monday

Economy
Economy

Electricity prices in Estonia are to average €183.95 per Megawatt-hour on Monday, a rise of 30 percent on Sunday's price.

The cheapest hours on Monday in terms of electricity prices have already passed – at 3 a.m. until 4 a.m. the Nordpool price* stood at €124.30 per MWh. Meanwhile, peak prices come between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., when electricity costs €254.18 per MWh.

Sunday's price stood at €141.59 per MWh as an average for the day, while last week's average was €148.80 per MWh, or 14.9 cents per KWh.

Of other countries in the region, electricity will cost €172.45 per MWh in Finland as an average on Monday, while in Latvia and Lithuania the price is set to be identical to Estonia's.

ERR reports that the universal service of electricity minus VAT and sellers' proft margins is €154 per MWh or 15.4 cents per KWh.

*Exclusive of VAT.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: NordPool

LATEST NEWS

11:21

President Karis: Being a dad should make us want to be our best selves

11:07

Sillamäe SDE councilors protest change to Soviet pilot street name

10:52

Estonia's unusual folk instrument 'Hiiu kannel' regaining traction

10:20

Hanno Pevkur: Nursipalu expansion only possible working with locals

10:12

Gallery: Edvin Lips named Estonian Father of the Year 2022

09:31

Estonia's pension savers not put off by fall in world stock markets

09:25

Future grid could require new gas power plant in Estonia

08:25

Estonia providing €1 million in grants to Russian-language private media

07:52

Ott Tänak finishes Rally Japan, 2022 WRC season in second place

07:24

Electricity in Estonia to cost €183.95 per MWh on Monday

12.11

Estonian men's ice hockey team second in Baltic cup

12.11

Gallery: Irina Embrich only Estonian to make last 16 at Tallinn tournament

12.11

Kohtla-Järve coalition negotiations fall through

12.11

Estonian President to Paris Peace Forum: Crucial minors safe in cyberspace

12.11

Electricity to cost €141.60 per MWh on average Sunday

12.11

Riigikogu speaker: Strong Estonia-Slovakia relations more crucial than ever

12.11

Minister: Soviet symbols which do not glorify occupation might remain

12.11

President to issue Father's Day greeting, attend concert Sunday

12.11

Gallery: PÖFF festival opening

12.11

Tänak third after day two of WRC Rally Japan

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: