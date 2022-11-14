Electricity in Estonia to cost €183.95 per MWh on Monday

Electricity prices in Estonia are to average €183.95 per Megawatt-hour on Monday, a rise of 30 percent on Sunday's price.

The cheapest hours on Monday in terms of electricity prices have already passed – at 3 a.m. until 4 a.m. the Nordpool price* stood at €124.30 per MWh. Meanwhile, peak prices come between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., when electricity costs €254.18 per MWh.

Sunday's price stood at €141.59 per MWh as an average for the day, while last week's average was €148.80 per MWh, or 14.9 cents per KWh.

Of other countries in the region, electricity will cost €172.45 per MWh in Finland as an average on Monday, while in Latvia and Lithuania the price is set to be identical to Estonia's.

ERR reports that the universal service of electricity minus VAT and sellers' proft margins is €154 per MWh or 15.4 cents per KWh.

*Exclusive of VAT.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!