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Court convicts three brothers over four years of forced labor

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Pärnu County Court
Pärnu County Court Source: Google Maps
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A court has convicted three brothers of human trafficking, handing them five-year suspended prison sentences with five years' probation.

The trio and their father have been accused of keeping two vulnerable individuals in coerced labor and living conditions for a period of more than four years.

The first-tier Pärnu County Court convicted the three brothers, Kaido, Kert and Kevin Kaares, via a plea bargain arrangement. A criminal case against their father, Peeter, is ongoing via separate proceedings.

The three were sentenced to five years in prison, suspended provided they do not commit another crime during a probationary period of the same length, and comply with the supervision requirements and obligations imposed on them. The probationary period started on the day the judgment was announced.

The county court also ordered a company, Kuivainetekeskus OÜ, to pay €100,000 to the Estonian state in lieu of confiscation, to be paid in installments. If any installment is not paid by the deadline, the claim will be subject to immediate compulsory enforcement against the property secured by a judicial mortgage, in accordance with procedures laid down in the Code of Enforcement Procedure.

The court also approved settlements reached to resolve the civil claims. Peeter Kaares, Kaido Kaares, Kert Kaares and Kevin Kaares will jointly and severally pay one victim €42,000 in compensation. Kaido and Kert will jointly and severally have to pay another victim €35,000. The compensation payments have been deposited in the Prosecutor's Office's account and will be transferred to the victims' bank accounts once the judgment enters into force.

The court also ordered each of the three Kaares brothers to pay €4,237.95 in legal costs to the Estonian state.

The court found that the two vulnerable individuals had been required to work for free at the timber business pictured. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR

According to the charges, the three brothers and their father had kept two victims under their influence and control for more than four years, exploiting them as unpaid labor for financial gain.

The victims were mainly required to carry out work relating to preparing timber for sale, but received no wages and had no real opportunity to make decisions about their working and living conditions, or to leave the situation independently.

According to the prosecution, the defendants exploited the victims' dependent and vulnerable positions, and the helpless condition of one of the victims in particular, restricting their access to documents, money and contact with relatives, among other things.

Kevin Kaares was additionally charged with using one victim's bank card and PIN codes without authorization, to withdraw a total of €20,630 in cash from the victim's bank account.

The judgment has not yet entered into force. A written appeal may be lodged with the second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court within 15 days of the judgment being publicly announced.

The criminal case against Peeter Kaares was separated into separate proceedings as he had been unable to attend court hearings for an extended period due to health issues. The court ordered a forensic medical examination and an outpatient forensic psychiatric examination, to assess his condition.

According to the prosecution, Peeter Kaares is alleged to have played the central and most significant role in the crimes. The involvement of his three sons in the offenses described in the charges was more limited, the Prosecutor's Office added.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

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