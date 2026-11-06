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Estonia's inflation in October revised upward to 4.2 percent

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An Olerex filling station (illustrative).
An Olerex filling station (illustrative). Source: Juhan Hepner / ERR
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Estonia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October was confirmed at 4.2 percent on Friday, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

This was half a percentage point above the 3.6 percent flash estimate published a week earlier.

Goods were 5 percent more expensive than in October 2025; services 3.2 percent costlier, with the annual rate rising again after the lowest summer in five years.

Commenting on the results, Lauri Veski, consumer price statistics service manager at Statistics Estonia, said the rise was driven mainly by transport and housing.

"The rise in the consumer price index in October was influenced the most by the higher costs of transport and housing," Veski said.

Transport costs were pushed up by gasoline being 38.2 percent more expensive than a year earlier and diesel 59.7 percent more expensive, which Statistics Estonia attributes to the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East.

Housing costs were driven by piped natural gas up 60.8 percent, mixed municipal waste collection up 56.6 percent, wood fuel up 12.6 percent and electricity up 3.7 percent.

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

Food prices rose just 0.7 percent year on year. Vegetables were up 8.5 percent, ready-made meals 3.2 percent, bread and bakery products 2.4 percent and soft drinks 4.4 percent, while butter fell 27.1 percent, yoghurt and other dairy products 5 percent and fresh and frozen meat 3 percent.

Two categories pulled the overall figure down: international flights fell 31.6 percent and childcare services fell 29.2 percent. "In the case of childcare services, the main reason is the change in municipal kindergarten fees in Tallinn, which means that most families in Tallinn are exempt from paying the kindergarten fees," Veski said.

Month on month, prices rose 0.6 percent in October. Petrol was up 2.7 percent and diesel 2 percent, piped gas 11.2 percent, wood fuel 2 percent and electricity 0.8 percent. Food rose 0.6 percent on the month, with fruit and nuts up 6 percent and vegetables 1.2 percent, while milk, dairy products and eggs fell 0.8 percent.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's site here, here and here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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