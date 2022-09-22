Government confirms Estonia to receive €3.37 billion in EU funding

Economy
The government meeting at Vihula Manor.
The government meeting at Vihula Manor. Source: Raigo Pajula
Economy

The government approved Thursday the distribution of €3.37 billion in European Union Cohesion Funds. The allocation is subject to European Commission approval.

Speaking at the regular Thursday government press conference, prime minister, Kaja Kallas (Reform), said: "We have approved the implementation plan for cohesion policy funds. On that basis, the utilization of the EU's multi-annual financial framework (MFF) will be organized through to the end of 2029."

The government office said ahead of the press conference said: "The purpose of the draft is to approve the implementation plan for cohesion policy funds for the period 2021-2027, on the basis of the observations of the European Commission, and to submit that to the /---/ European Commission for approval."

"Based on the implementation plan approved by both the government and the European Commission, the use of EU multiannual financial framework funds for 2021-2027 will be allocated in Estonia through to the end of 2029," the statement continued.

The funds total €3,369,336,786, to be sub-divided between the European Regional Development Fund, the Cohesion Fund, the European Social Fund+ and the Just Transition Fund.

The largest component, of €1.7 billion, comes via the regional development fund, while Estonia will receive nearly €780 million from the cohesion fund, €534 million from the social fund and nearly €353 million from the just transition fund.

The Estonian state co-financing and self-financing must be added to that, and totals €1.857 billion.

The largest part of the money is used through the regional development fund for the activities relating to green policies (nearly €781 million) and the "Smarter Estonia" project (€742 million). 

The Just Transition Fund money will be directed to Ida-Viru County, in support of the region most affected by the green transition and the exit from oil shale energy dependence.

Estonia also receives support from recovery and resilience funding and rapid crisis aid from the REACT-EU fund - to a total of approximately €1.1 billion across the two funds. REACT-EU funds include rapid crisis aid grants, which are directed to coping with the effects of the coronavirus crisis

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

