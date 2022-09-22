Tallinn spends nearly €1 million a year on Linnahall upkeep

Tallinn's Linnahall.
Tallinn's Linnahall. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The city of Tallinn paid a total of €883,325 in activity support to the controversial Linnahall building.

Anu Liinsoo, head of Linnahall AS that manages the property, said that activity support from Tallinn came to €883,325 this year. "Support from the city is used to pay for maintenance of the property and building. The main expenses are on heating and electricity, as well as renovation and repair work," Liinsoo said.

Linnahall also generates a bit of own revenue. It amounted to €40,000 this year. "We got a little more than planned in own revenue over seven months, €30,000 in all. There are rental premises and tours of the building," Liinsoo said.

Another source of income for the Linnahall is the film industry. Four or five movies have been shot in the imposing building this year. "Movies have brought in €9,683 over the first seven months of the year," she offered.

Tallinn plans to move forward with its plan of fixing up the Linnahall building and neighboring plots for which it hopes to declare a tender to find a partner later this year.

Tallinn's wish to find a business partner to fix up Linnahall and the surrounding properties is long-term. Last time, an agreement was reached with Baltic Sea shipper Tallink and its parent company Infortar in February 2020. The estimated cost of the project of €300 million. Economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus forced Tallink to abandon the project.

Tallinn Linnahall (1980), Raine Karp, Riina Altmäe. Source: Arhitektuurimuuseum

Editor: Marcus Turovski

