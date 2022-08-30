Agreement reached on Pirita TOP hotel renovation

An iconic Tallinn hotel and spa center is to get a makeover and modernization, following the re-purposing of the heritage protection order it is under.

The City of Tallinn and construction firm Novira, have struck a deal on the renovation of the Pirita TOP hotel, located on Purje 9, in the Pirita district, east of the city center, while Tallinn authorities are currently preparing new special conditions for the building's heritage protection.

Novira says it hopes to start construction in the spring of next year

Arle Mölder, managing partner at Novira, said: "Given that the building is under national heritage protection, the most difficult process was finding agreement on special conditions for the building's heritage protection. As of now we would like to thank the state and Tallinn city heritage protection specialists and experts, for their constructive cooperation."

The new heritage protection conditions are due to be completed in November, Mölder added.

Design work is also underway, Mölder said, and will take some time given the complexity of the building.

Earlier, Novira had told ERR that the only possible solution to breathe life into the site was by building a car parking facility in the building, transforming the existing hotel into a business and apartment-type hotel, and to completely renovate its sports club into a modern health center.

This, however, has considerations in relation to heritage protection.

The owner of the Pirita TOP hotel building is Purje Vara OÜ, which ordered the coordination of the reconstruction plan with Tallinn City Government and the state Heritage Protection Board (Muinsuskaitseamet), and the work to be done by Novira

The hotel was built in a heavily forested area, to host competitors and other visitors taking part in the Moscow Olymic Games' sailing events, which were held in Pirita, in 1980. Other legacies from Tallinn hosting part of the olympics include the Olümpia Hotel in the city center, and much of the coastal road, built on reclaimed land, which runs between the city center and Pirita, as well as the Linnahall, whose symetrical monumental slab concrete structure is similar to the Pirita TOP's.

