Agreement reached on Pirita TOP hotel renovation

News
The Pirita TOP hotel's main building.
The Pirita TOP hotel's main building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

An iconic Tallinn hotel and spa center is to get a makeover and modernization, following the re-purposing of the heritage protection order it is under.

The City of Tallinn and construction firm Novira, have struck a deal on the renovation of the Pirita TOP hotel, located on Purje 9, in the Pirita district, east of the city center, while Tallinn authorities are currently preparing new special conditions for the building's heritage protection. 

Novira says it hopes to start construction in the spring of next year

Arle Mölder, managing partner at Novira, said: "Given that the building is under national heritage protection, the most difficult process was finding agreement on special conditions for the building's heritage protection. As of now we would like to thank the state and Tallinn city heritage protection specialists and experts, for their constructive cooperation."

The new heritage protection conditions are due to be completed in November, Mölder added.

Design work is also underway, Mölder said, and will take some time given the complexity of the building.

Earlier, Novira had told ERR that the only possible solution to breathe life into the site was by building a car parking facility in the building, transforming the existing hotel into a business and apartment-type hotel, and to completely renovate its sports club into a modern health center. 

This, however, has considerations in relation to heritage protection.

The owner of the Pirita TOP hotel building is Purje Vara OÜ, which ordered the coordination of the reconstruction plan with Tallinn City Government and the state Heritage Protection Board (Muinsuskaitseamet), and the work to be done by Novira

The hotel was built in a heavily forested area, to host competitors and other visitors taking part in the Moscow Olymic Games' sailing events, which were held in Pirita, in 1980. Other legacies from Tallinn hosting part of the olympics include the Olümpia Hotel in the city center, and much of the coastal road, built on reclaimed land, which runs between the city center and Pirita, as well as the Linnahall, whose symetrical monumental slab concrete structure is similar to the Pirita TOP's.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:40

Top Estonian badminton player Kristin Kuuba up to 42 in world rankings

16:32

Forecast: Health insurance fund's budget faces €235 million deficit by 2026

16:21

Electricity prices in Estonia to range from €23-704 per MWh on Wednesday

16:14

AirBaltic stops direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin due to reduced demand

15:58

Health Board: 2,863 Covid cases diagnosed in Estonia in the past week

15:58

Lääneranna Municipality moves five Soviet monuments to museum

15:10

University of Tartu study: COVID widespread, most cases mild

14:56

Agreement reached on Pirita TOP hotel renovation

14:38

President Karis decorates outgoing Finnish ambassador to Estonia

14:33

Incoming ambassador: Estonia-Portugal relations more important than ever

Watch again

Most Read articles

29.08

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

27.08

Police in Estonia fending off info operations targeting Ukrainians

29.08

Price of natural gas sets new record

29.08

FSB names second Dugina murder suspect, claims passed through Estonia Updated

29.08

Saks: Ukraine counteroffensive will not see large areas reclaimed quickly

12:07

Isabel Jezierska: 'Maybe it's time to speak out?' Updated

29.08

Infortar: Estonia will be ready to dock LNG carrier this winter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: