Tallink adds four new daily Tallinn-Helsinki departures from late November

Tallink's MS Star.
Tallink's MS Star. Source: Tallink Grupp
Estonian shipping line Tallink is to put tickets on sale for its new Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle route this week, the company says.

The MS Star's new route due to be launched on November 27, hence tickets already going on sale, while Tallink's brand-new vessel MS MyStar is nearing completion and will be launched on the route to operate in tandem with the MS Megastar in the second half of November also, the company says.

Tallink Group CEO Paavo Nõgene said: "We are delighted to be increasing the number of regular departures between our capital cities of Helsinki and Tallinn, in this way making it even easier and more convenient to travel between Estonia and Finland, particularly for those customers who need more options to suit their  busy work schedules."

"It is even better that we can offer these new departures at a reduced ticket price to our customers at a time when we all need to watch our spending; at a time of sky-high inflation and rapidly rising cost of living," Nõgene continued.

"The Star service will continue to offer our customers the same level of comfort and quality with good dining and shopping opportunities on board, offering our customers even more choices for flexible, fast, high quality crossings across the Gulf of Finland," he went on.

The maiden voyage will sail at 2.45 p.m. Estonian time on Sunday, November 27, from Tallinn.

The service will operate between the Tallinn Old City Harbour (Vanasadam) and Helsinki West Harbour (Länsiterminaali), while tickets can also be combined with those for other Tallink departures and services.

The new service will run weekdays, with four departures (two each from Tallinn and Helsinki) and two on Saturdays and Sundays, while overall Tallink will bring its total number of daily departures between the Estonian and Finnish capitals to 16, its highest to date.

The all-new MyStar is being laid down at the Rauma shipyard in western Finland.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tallink

