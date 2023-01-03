Tallink's passenger numbers nearly double last year

News
A Tallink ferry in Tallinn.
A Tallink ferry in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Last year, Tallink Group carried over 5.5 million passengers, or 84.4 percent more than in 2021, despite the fact that six of the company's vessels were rented out and global economic and security challenges were at the forefront.

In 2022, Tallink Group transported a total of 5,462,085 passengers across all of its routes, an increase of 84.4 percent compared to 2021.

Passenger counts climbed on all regular routes — Finland-Sweden, Estonia-Finland, and Estonia-Finland — with a 96 percent increase on the Finland-Sweden routes, an increase of 93.4 percent on the Estonia-Sweden route, and a 76.9 percent increase on the Estonia-Finland route.

In 2022, a total of 819,229 passenger vehicles were transported on all of the company's routes, a 36.1 percent increase over the previous year's total. The number of cargo units transported by the company in 2022 increased by 11% compared to 2021, although not as dramatically as the number of passengers. The total number of cargo units carried for the entire year was 409,769 units. The company's Estonia-Finland lines witnessed the biggest growth in the amount of cargo units carried, with a 19 percent increase.

The only fall in the company's passenger and cargo statistics for the year was the number of cargo units carried on the Finland-Sweden routes, which was affected by the chartering of the company's vessel "Galaxy," resulting in a reduction in cargo capacity.

"We have not seen passenger numbers exceeding 4 million in the last two years, so although the 5.5 million carried in 2022 is still not comparable to pre-Covid numbers, we are very pleased with this outcome. With six ships less in regular operations during the last quarter of the year, due to charter agreements and important war relief support, it is still close to the maximum that could have been achieved," Tallink Grupp's CEO Paavo Nõgene said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:00

Remains of 830 people reburied following Soviet-era monument removals

15:35

Ceremonies in Tallinn and Narva mark War of Independence anniversary

15:02

Incoming Eesti Energia chief: Energy sector changes cannot be made rapidly

14:20

Gallery: Estonian War of Independence commemorations in Narva

13:40

Estonian national team players see out 2022 with Russian head coach Karpin

12:57

Kontaveit, Kanepi WTA rankings unchanged

12:20

One of Narva's biggest employers gives workers extra day off after New Year

11:49

Kontaveit starts new season with defeat in Adelaide Updated

11:42

Tallink's passenger numbers nearly double last year

11:36

Harju County sees around 2,600 power outages after overnight snowfall

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.12

Young Estonian comedian dead after occupational accident in Australia

02.01

EDF: No official confirmation of second wave of Russian mobilization Updated

02.01

Natural gas price falls to €72 per MWh

02.01

Suspected New Year's Eve homicides lead to arrests

01.01

What's happening in Estonia in 2023?

02.01

Estonian jewellery artist Kadri Mälk dies

02.01

Edgar Savisaar's funeral to be organized by the state

10:17

Banks in Estonia start raising deposit account interest rates

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: