Tallink's passenger numbers nearly double last year

Last year, Tallink Group carried over 5.5 million passengers, or 84.4 percent more than in 2021, despite the fact that six of the company's vessels were rented out and global economic and security challenges were at the forefront.

In 2022, Tallink Group transported a total of 5,462,085 passengers across all of its routes, an increase of 84.4 percent compared to 2021.

Passenger counts climbed on all regular routes — Finland-Sweden, Estonia-Finland, and Estonia-Finland — with a 96 percent increase on the Finland-Sweden routes, an increase of 93.4 percent on the Estonia-Sweden route, and a 76.9 percent increase on the Estonia-Finland route.

In 2022, a total of 819,229 passenger vehicles were transported on all of the company's routes, a 36.1 percent increase over the previous year's total. The number of cargo units transported by the company in 2022 increased by 11% compared to 2021, although not as dramatically as the number of passengers. The total number of cargo units carried for the entire year was 409,769 units. The company's Estonia-Finland lines witnessed the biggest growth in the amount of cargo units carried, with a 19 percent increase.

The only fall in the company's passenger and cargo statistics for the year was the number of cargo units carried on the Finland-Sweden routes, which was affected by the chartering of the company's vessel "Galaxy," resulting in a reduction in cargo capacity.

"We have not seen passenger numbers exceeding 4 million in the last two years, so although the 5.5 million carried in 2022 is still not comparable to pre-Covid numbers, we are very pleased with this outcome. With six ships less in regular operations during the last quarter of the year, due to charter agreements and important war relief support, it is still close to the maximum that could have been achieved," Tallink Grupp's CEO Paavo Nõgene said.

