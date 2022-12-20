Tallink's new MyStar ferry carries 32,000 passengers in first week of work

Listed Estonian shipping line Tallink's new MyStar ferry made a total of 40 departures on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in its first week of service, carrying close to 32,000 passengers in the process, the company says.

Tallink Grupp board member Piret Mürk said: "We are very pleased that our new flagship, MyStar, has been received so warmly by our customers, since this is the ship that we have built while prioritizing our customer's wishes and needs."

"We have received lots of positive customer feedback regarding MyStar – be it the ship's completely new and inviting family lounge, named Family Picnic, complete with the Lottemaa play area – or the Garden atrium," Mürk went on, via a Tallink press release.

Mürk listed restaurants, bars, retail stores and lounge areas as other highlights the new vessel offers.

Tallink says the MyStar carried around 32,000 passengers from 106 countries across the world, in the period December 13-19, its inaugural week of service, when it made 40 departures on the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

The bulk of the passengers came from Finland (15,341) and Estonia (9,996), while over 6,000 passenger vehicles were carried.

Given Finns' noted predliection for coffee, it is perhaps unsurprising that over 2,000 cups of coffee were sold from the MyStar's Starbucks outlet, with a similar number of glasses of champagne and sparkling wine.

MyStar currently serves the Tallinn-Helsinki Shuttle service route in tandem together with its sister ship, the MS Megastar.

The MS Star is currently undergoing technical maintenance and will start operations again on the company's Tallinn-Helsinki route with a slightly lower number of departures from January 1, 2023, to a total of 16 departures on all vessels per week-day, the company says.

The 212m-long MyStar (pictured) can carry up to 2,800 passengers and is powered by five 8-cylinder dual-fuel main engines, which can run either on natural gas (LNG) or on marine diesel fuel.

Work started on the MyStar in April 2020 at the Rauma shipyard in western Finland, at a cost of €247 million, and it was delivered to Tallink on December 7, just before entering service.

Tallink runs a total of 15 vessels, including those under the Silja Line brand. It is listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

--

