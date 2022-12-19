Tallink's Baltic Queen damaged after striking quay in Stockholm harbor

A cruise ship operated by Estonian shipping line Tallink came to grief in Stockholm harbor on Sunday, portal Delfi reports.

The ship, the MS Baltic Queen, struck a quay in the Swedish capital, as a result of a power outage, Delfi says (link in Estonian).

Tallink spokesperson Katri Link said Monday that the power failure in turn had been caused by an auxiliary electrical fault, which was quickly resolved.

However, the Baltic Queen still incurred damage likely to cost tens of thousands of euros to repair, Link added.

No passengers were injured in the incident.

Earlier this year, Tallink had said the Baltic Queen would be the only vessel plying the Tallinn-Stockholm route after plans to run two ships between the Estonian and Swedish capitals were reversed.

--

