Delivery of Tallink ferry MyStar delayed further

Delivery of Tallink's latest passenger ferry MyStar has been postponed for several times already and will take a while longer still, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reports.

Rauma Marina Constructions was set to deliver Tallink's newest ferry MyStar this week, while information available to Yle suggests it will take longer as additional repairs are required after testing.

Marika Nöjd, head of communications for Tallink Silja, said that no concrete time frame can be provided.

MyStar was scheduled to make its first trip on December 1, which will also have to be postponed. Nöjd suggested there could be more information on when the ferry might be finished by week's end.

The shipyard initially sought to hand the Baltic Sea shipper's newest ferry over in September. But technical problems that manifested during the ferry's first test runs ruined that plan.

The ferry was laid down in April of 2020 and was initially meant to start service in January.

--

