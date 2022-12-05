Tallink ferry MyStar to debut on Tallinn-Helsinki route next Tuesday

Following several delays, the MS MyStar, Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp's newest vessel, will finally be delivered to the company in Finland this Wednesday. The MyStar is scheduled to enter service on the Tallinn-Helsinki route next Tuesday.

The MyStar will be delivered to the company by Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) at Rauma Shipyard. Its maiden commercial voyage is scheduled to depart Tallinn for Helsinki at 1:30 p.m. next Tuesday, the company said in a press release.

"[The MyStar's] much-awaited arrival marks the beginning of yet another new era for the Tallinn-Helsinki route," said Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene.

"The world has changed a great deal since we started building our new flagship in spring 2020, with more hurdles along the way than we have ever experienced, but we've met all the challenges head on and are happy that our beautiful MyStar has now been completed and will welcome everyone on board from December 13 onward," he said, thanking everyone who contributed to the completion of the new ferry as well as passengers who have patiently awaited its launch.

"The MyStar represents Finland's strong expertise in shipbuilding," RMC CEO Mika Heiskanen said. "It has been an honor for us to design and build such a technologically advanced vessel that upholds sustainable values."

The MyStar is scheduled to depart from Rauma Shipyard this Friday and arrive at Tallinn's Old City Harbor at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

With a crew of 208 headed by three captains in total, Tallink's newest vessel will make its debut on the Tallinn-Helsinki route next week, departing on its maiden voyage from Tallinn to Helsinki at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and replacing the MS Megastar in the company's current Shuttle service schedule.

Construction of the vessel cost €247 million and was financed with a loan of €196.3 million from KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH. Finnish export credit agency "Finnvera" guarantees 95 percent of this post-delivery buyer credit.

The MyStar's shore-to-ship power solution is part of the TWIN-PORT 3 measure and co-financed from the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

