Tallink's MyStar service debut put back to December 1

Economy
The Tallink vessel MyStar.
The Tallink vessel MyStar. Source: Tallink
Economy

The maiden voyage of the MS MyStar, Estonian shipping line Tallink's newest addition to the fleet, has been postponed to December 1 due to technical issues.

The vessel had originally been due to start work on November 20, while the delay has had a knock-on effect on a higher frequency service Tallink had planned to roll-out this month.

Katri Link, Tallink spokesperson, told ERR that during the MyStar's sea trials, it became apparent that essential technical work was needed before the ship could start sailing.

Link said: "The last stage of shipbuilding before handing over the ship to the customer is the sea trials, where, among other things, a comprehensive technical inspection of the vessel's equipment, as well as load tests, take place."

"The MyStar went on these trials last Sunday, but by Monday evening some technical issues had appeared, which Tallink expects the Rauma shipyard to carry out before taking delivery the ship and starting its operations."

The MyStar was laid down at Rauma, in western Finland.

The delay of the MyStar's first commercial voyage to December 1 means a new schedule involving the MS Star due to start November 27 is postponed to December 8 also.

Work on the MyStar, which cost roughly €250 million to construct, was also held up by the Covid pandemic, which led to the Rauma shipyard's temporary closure.

The vessel should have entered service for Tallink at the start of this year.

The MyStar can carry up to 2,800 passengers plus 750 vehicles.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

14:28

Järvi: EKRE making the government would resurrect the marriage referendum

14:02

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

12:46

Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

12:39

Supreme Court upholds Auvere oil shale plant building permit appeal

12:17

Conference this Thursday, Friday to focus on segregation, integration

12:17

Former Danske CEO cleared in Tallinn branch money laundering civil suit

12:12

Indrek Kiisler: Will the spending never end?

11:59

Tallink's MyStar service debut put back to December 1

11:49

Individual fuel consumption continues decline in October

11:38

President at UN COP27: Cross-border cooperation needed on water shortages

11:12

Foreign minister honors contributions to Estonian statehood, foreign policy

10:48

Environment Agency and PÖFF bring environmental films to cinema screens

10:31

Fate of Soviet-era motifs to be decided after relevant legislation passes

09:33

Kaarel Tarand: Anything for the general staff

09:27

Priit Sauk appointed new Transport Administration director

09:05

Association chief: District heating base price will not change this winter

08:32

Statistics: Share of Estonian trade with EU states rises in September 2022

08:00

Eesti Raudtee freight volumes halve on year

07:31

Party ratings: Reform maintains support gap over EKRE

08.11

Estonia's first oat drink factory cornerstone laid in Järva County

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: