Tallink's MyStar service debut put back to December 1

The maiden voyage of the MS MyStar, Estonian shipping line Tallink's newest addition to the fleet, has been postponed to December 1 due to technical issues.

The vessel had originally been due to start work on November 20, while the delay has had a knock-on effect on a higher frequency service Tallink had planned to roll-out this month.

Katri Link, Tallink spokesperson, told ERR that during the MyStar's sea trials, it became apparent that essential technical work was needed before the ship could start sailing.

Link said: "The last stage of shipbuilding before handing over the ship to the customer is the sea trials, where, among other things, a comprehensive technical inspection of the vessel's equipment, as well as load tests, take place."

"The MyStar went on these trials last Sunday, but by Monday evening some technical issues had appeared, which Tallink expects the Rauma shipyard to carry out before taking delivery the ship and starting its operations."

The MyStar was laid down at Rauma, in western Finland.

The delay of the MyStar's first commercial voyage to December 1 means a new schedule involving the MS Star due to start November 27 is postponed to December 8 also.

Work on the MyStar, which cost roughly €250 million to construct, was also held up by the Covid pandemic, which led to the Rauma shipyard's temporary closure.

The vessel should have entered service for Tallink at the start of this year.

The MyStar can carry up to 2,800 passengers plus 750 vehicles.

