Tallink MyStar expected to start operating in late November

Tallink spokesperson Katri Link has told ERR, that the company's newly-built MS MyStar ferry is expected to enter into service from the second half of November, after it arrives in Tallinn from the Rauma shipyard in Turku, Finland.

In a newsletter sent to the company's Club One members, Tallink announced that MyStar's maiden voyage is already on the horizon.

MyStar was originally due to operate for the first time at the start of the year, however, construction work was delayed when the Rauma shipyard was forced to close due to a covid scare.

Construction of the MyStar began in April 2020, with the cost of the ship estimated to be around €250 million. The ship is 212 meters long and 31 meters wide, with a maximum capacity of 2,800 passengers and up to 750 vehicles.

