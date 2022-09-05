Estonia ordering new ferry concept from Finnish ship designer

Cars waiting to board a ferry at Virtsu Harbor on the Estonian mainland.
Cars waiting to board a ferry at Virtsu Harbor on the Estonian mainland. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Transport Administration has signed a contract with Finnish ship designer Deltamarin Ltd. for the development of a new ferry concept to serve the connection between Estonia's major western islands and the mainland.

The new concept is slated to be complete by the beginning of 2023. It will be used as the basis for the public procurement for the design and construction of new ferries as well as for future ferry design and construction.

Deltamarin Ltd. has 30 years of experience in ship design, and among its previous clients are AS Tallink Group, Stena Line, DFDS and Viking Line.

"In the course of the procurement, we saw significant interest in cooperation on this stage of the project shown by leading and experienced design agencies both from Estonia and abroad," said Valentin Bratkov, shipbuilding project manager at the Transport Administration. "We believe our cooperation with Deltamarin Ltd. will be competent and versatile."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

