Ferries to make additional trips to islands during Midsummer holidays

Two of Estonia's ferries, the Piret and Tõll.
Two of Estonia's ferries, the Piret and Tõll. Source: TS Laevad
As the western Estonian islands are popular destinations during the looming Midsummer holidays, additional ferry tips will be added over the coming days, the Transport Administration said.

For people headed for Saaremaa and Muhumaa, additional departures from Virtsu (on the mainland) and Kuivastu on the island of Muhu at 11.25 p.m. and 11.59 p.m. will be offered. Regular ferries Tõll and Piret will be helped by Regula on the Virtsu-Kuivastu line. The Rohuküla-Heltermaa line between mainland Estonia and Hiiumaa will see additional departures if necessary.

On June 26, there will be additional trips from Kuivastu at 7.55 a.m. and 11.25 p.m. and from Virtsu at 8.30 a.m. and exactly midnight.

"To ensure smooth traffic to and from the islands, the situation will be constantly monitored and trips added as necessary," Mihkel Mäeker, head of the public transport department of the Transport Administration, said. "No one will be left on the pier. Those looking to cross without a booking should keep an eye on the TS Laevad website www.praamid.ee that is updated regularly."

The Transport Administration urges motorists to stick to sensible speeds, avoid risky overtaking maneuvers and be considerate toward others on the roads before the Midsummer holidays when both water and highways have more traffic than usually.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

