Finland and Estonia both interested in reopening Kotka-Sillamäe ferry line

News
Sillamäe port.
Sillamäe port. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The ferry line connecting Sillamäe and the Finnish city Kotka, which ceased operations in 2007, may be reopened, due to interest on both side of the Gulf of Finland. The City of Sillamäe has commissioned a study to determine the potential cost and timeline involved in doing so.

15 years ago, when the Kotka-Sillamäe ferry line was discontinued, the reason given was declining trade with Russia, with the route not considered profitable if used for tourism alone.

Alexei Stepanov, deputy mayor of Sillamäe, told ERR that the ship, which previously sailed between the two cities, lacked a number of facilities for passengers, and that lessons would need to be learned from that when planning the relaunch of the Kotka-Sillamäe service.

"There were no special facilities for the carriage of passengers, there were too few cabins was and passengers had no opportunity to spend any time at leisure during the trip. The ship had not been adapted to carry passengers. We can learn from this (when planning) the future route," Stepanov said.

The reopening of the ferry service between Kotka and Sillamäe is also of great interest to the Finns, who, after halting trade with Russia, are in need of a new route into mainland Europe.  According to Finnish public broadcaster Yle, it is believed that transporting goods through eastern Estonia would be cheaper than via other routes. The quality of Estonian roads, which have improved considerably in recent years, is also seen as a major plus.

To reopen the route, Finland intends to request financial support from the European Regional Development Fund. While a passenger terminal already exists in Kotka, Sillamäe would require a separate quay to be built in order to accommodate passengers. According to Stepanov, the cost-effectiveness and potential timeframe of such an investment will be determined by the commissioned study.

Kadri Jalonen, tourism coordinator for Ida-Viru County, told ERR that there is a lot of interest in re-establishing the ferry connection on both the Estonian and Finnish sides.

"Entrepreneurs have said that this is a priority. The interest from the Finnish side is on a completely different level than before. For both regions, connections to Russia have ended, and they urgently need a new route," said Jalonen.

The Sillamäe Municipality aims to have the analysis ready in the first half of next year. If the results of the study are favorable, funds will then be sought to pay for the construction of a passenger quay and to find a ferry line operator.

According to Yle however, Finland is also considering whether it definitely will establish a ferry line connecting Kotka to Sillamäe, or if Kunda in Lääne-Viru County is more suitable.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:03

Madise: Mihkelson scandal handling has done irreparable damage to the kids

15:58

UK, Estonian military reservist organizations ink cooperation memorandum

15:17

State food aid to reach over 26,000 people in Q4 2022

15:13

Kuku Raadio pulls 'Muuli ja Aavik' talk show over Mihkelson comments

14:49

Language Board chief: Russian, English both put equal pressure on Estonian

14:48

Reform MP to 'Pealtnägija': I'm staying in politics for the time being

14:37

Estonian Defense Force units set to be boosted by reservists

14:34

Finland and Estonia both interested in reopening Kotka-Sillamäe ferry line

14:23

Margus Vals: Energy needs to be affordable, green and available

14:07

Government approves bill to strip third country nationals' gun ownership

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

01.11

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

01.11

EKRE Tallinn councilor: Driving car into cyclist was 'defensive measure' Updated

01.11

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

01.11

Finland: Estonia must buy share in LNG terminal for priority access

01.11

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: