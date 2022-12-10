Gallery: Tallink's new flagship MyStar arrives in Tallinn

Tallink's MS MyStar arrived in Tallinn on Saturday. December 10, 2022
The MS MyStar, Estonian ferry operator Tallink's newest vessel, arrived at its home port of Tallinn on Saturday. The MyStar is scheduled to enter service between Tallinn and Helsinki on Tuesday, December 13.

The MyStar departed for Tallinn on Friday following its handover to Tallink by shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) at Rauma Shipyard in Finland on Wednesday, the company said in a press release.

Upon its arrival at the Port of Tallinn at midday, it was met with a water cannon salute and escorted by tugboat to Pier 1 at Old City Harbor.

With a crew of 208 headed by three captains in total, the 212.4-meter-long, 1A ice class MS MyStar features 12 decks, 46 passenger cabins and a capacity of 2,800 passengers.

It is powered by a duel-fuel system that can run on LNG and/or diesel, and its shore-to-ship power solution is part of the Twin-Port 3 measure and co-financed from the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

Construction of the €247 million vessel began at Rauma Shipyard in April 2020 and was financed with a loan of €196.3 million from KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, with Finnish export credit agency "Finnvera" guaranteeing 95 percent of this post-delivery buyer credit.

Following several delays, the MyStar's maiden commercial voyage is scheduled to depart Tallinn for Helsinki at 1:30 p.m. next Tuesday. It will join the MS Megastar and MS Star on the company's shuttle service between the two capitals.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

