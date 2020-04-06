ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New Tallink vessel laying-down ceremony in Finland to be broadcast online ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) shipyard in Finland.
Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) shipyard in Finland. Source: Rauma Marine Constructions
News

Construction starts on a new vessel for Estonian shipping line Tallink on Monday, at the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) in western Finland.

The new ship, a shuttle vessel called the MyStar, has been under prepartion for over a year and is estimated to cost €250 million. The MyStar will ply the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

The ship is fue for launch in January 2022, and uses liquefied natural gas (LNG) as its main fuel source. The MyStar will also have state-of-the-art technology on board, and meets all current and known future emissions requirements.

The work begins with the traditional cutting of the metal at the RMC yard, but will not have a major ceremony due to the current coronavirus emergency restrictions in Finland. Instead, Tallink Group, Tallink's parent company, is to host a webcast of the event (see link below), starting at 1 p.m.

Tallink MyStar, Steel cutting, 6.4.2020 from Rauma Marine Constructions Oy on Vimeo.

"The world around us has recently changed beyond recognition and all around us we only see shut-down, challenges and closure. Our group too is facing challenges, but at the same time we are working hard to get through the current situation and are continuing to focus on the future," said Tallink Group board chair Paavo Nõgene, according to a Tallink press release.

"One of the key future projects already underway before the crisis was the construction project of our new shuttle, MyStar – one of the eco-friendliest ship on the Baltic Sea. I am therefore pleased that we are today able to start thisnew project in cooperation with our long-standing partner Rauma shipyard."

"During this intense time of challenge, we see, more than ever, how much our economies rely on dependable, sustainable and eco-friendly ships and the importance of vital shipping routes remaining open.  At Tallink, this makes our commitment to building and operating  the most innovative and most sustainable ships on the Baltic sea even stronger," Nõgene went on.

RMC President and CEO Jyrki Heinimaa said: "We are proud to start the construction of the new vessel MyStar building on the good  cooperation we have with our significant customer Tallink Grupp. Together, we are shaping the shipping industry between Finland and Estonia to be more and more environmentally friendly."

The MyStar will be 212 meters long and 30.6 meters wide, with a Gross tonnage of 50,000 tons. She will accommodate 2,800 passengers, and the four car decks will have capacity for up to 750 vehicles. The MyStar's maximum speed will be27 knots, Tallink says.

Tallink is still running its Megastar service between Tallinn and Helsinki, primarily for cargo. Restrictions due in place in Finland last week were postponed; these would have forbidden ferry passengers arriving in the country, making the journey only one-way (i.e. from the Finnish capital to Tallinn). In either direction, passengers arriving would need to spend 14 days in quarantine as part of both countries' coronavirus restrictions.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinktallink groupestonian economytallinn-helsinki ferry connectionstallink mystar
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:17

Israeli company to use Enefit technology to build oil plant

11:57

New car sales in Estonia dropped by a quarter in March

11:39

Manger of hospital treatment at Kuressaare hospital: Situation is calmer

11:24

Coronavirus supplementary budget faces first Riigikogu reading Monday

11:04

Four more coronavirus deaths in Estonia, 11 new cases

10:52

No regrets for emergency medical chief: It's an interesting job

10:39

Barge berth theme park to be built on banks of Emajõgi river

10:22

Passenger ferries still running to Finland despite planned entry bar

10:04

New Tallink vessel laying-down ceremony in Finland to be broadcast online

09:48

Crisis major blow for Estonian tennis centers

09:26

Speed limit raised to 110 km/h on larger highways from Monday

08:57

Police issuing coronavirus restrictions warnings, including in playgrounds

08:28

Electricity prices low, oil shale generation still in doldrums

08:02

Coronavirus emergency situation puts weddings and divorces on hold

07:37

Warm weather brings weekend crowds to nature spots despite restrictions

05.04

Prime minister: We are unfortunately still in coronavirus deepening phase

05.04

Tanel Talve: Public transport restart

05.04

MEP: Estonia should raise issue of Taiwan's inclusion in WHO

05.04

Scientists: Estonia's virus peak will be long and flat

05.04

Ilves: Ensuring survival of the Estonian people more important than economy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: