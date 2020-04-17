ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallink to lay off 550 employees in Latvia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Tallink's MS Romantika, which in March delivered passengers to Riga from Sassnitz.
Tallink's MS Romantika, which in March delivered passengers to Riga from Sassnitz. Source: Tallink
News

Tallink Grupp subsidiary Tallink Latvija AS notified the Latvian Employment Agency and the group's Latvian crew members and shore personnel on Friday that it is launching a collective layoff process involving some 550 Latvian employees.

The process will involve both crew members of the group's Latvian-flagged vessels MS Isabelle and MS Romantika, which operate on the shipper's Riga-Stockholm route, as well as the company's Latvian shore personnel, but the majority of positions in question are those of onboard service personnel, Tallink said in a press release on Friday.

The Isabelle and the Romantika have been docked at the Port of Riga since mid-March due to the ongoing emergency situation and established travel restrictions, and there is currently no information regarding when the operation of the route is likely to be restored. Per maritime regulations, both vessels currently have the minimum required level of technical crew on board, but for the past month, all other onboard employees have been at home on reduced salaries paid by the company.

"The decision we are announcing today has been made with a very heavy heart," Tallink Grupp CEO Paavo Nõgene said. "We are forced to take this step, although we have been searching nonstop for solutions that would enable us to avoid getting to the point where we have no other options but to lose vital jobs and people. The reality is that for a month already, our Latvian-flagged vessels are standing idle in port, and the employees of these vessels are at home with limited working hours and reduced salaries, and we have no knowledge yet today regarding when this situation will change and we are able to return our vessels at least in some capacity to the Baltic Sea."

According to Nõgene, it is clear that the shipper's Riga-Stockholm route won't be restored overnight, or even within the next few months, and that it is likely that the route won't be restored to its pre-crisis capacity anytime this year either.

"It is thus very clear that we will not have the same amount of jobs to offer Latvia in the near future," he added.

According to Tallink's current estimates, it is likely that the Riga-Stockholm route will initially be reopened with only one vessel on the route once restrictions are lifted, as initial estimated passenger figures do not justify immediately returning two vessels to the route. It is likely that each trip on the route made by a Tallink vessel will initially incur further losses for the company, Tallink added.

The CEO noted that the company had hoped to see the Latvian government consider support measures for the shipping industry, similarly to Estonia, Finland and Sweden, but to date, however, no specific solutions for the sector have yet been offered.

"We have sent another request for support to the Latvian government ministers recently, and hope that the Latvian government considers it important or necessary to continue the maritime route between Riga and Stockholm and will find some means to support international shipping," Nõgene said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ferriestallinklatvialayoffsemergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:42

Family doctor: I'm seeing an unusual amount of unusual pneumonia lately

17:16

Government committee OKs gradual reinstatement of scheduled medical care

16:49

University of Tartu cancels all graduation ceremonies

16:18

Reinsalu: Stronger support needed for global ceasefire

15:51

Nõgene: LHV loan offer to Tallink highway robbery

15:27

Estonia third country to join Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund

14:55

Three-quarters of positive coronavirus tests in Harju County from Tallinn

14:28

Health Board: We have seen coronavirus spread through stairwells

14:06

People infected with coronavirus must comply with mobility restrictions

13:36

Helme nominates interior ministry adviser as foreign trade, IT minister

13:24

Estonia boosts coronavirus aid to Italy and Spain with cash donation

12:56

Employers Confederation: Paying wage compensations should be extended

12:42

Mart Helme recalls foreign trade, IT minister from government Updated

12:01

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,459, two more deaths confirmed

11:31

Six students at University of Tartu dorm test positive for coronavirus

11:04

Tallink to lay off 550 employees in Latvia

10:32

KredEx will allocate €100 million for reconstruction of houses

10:01

Party ratings: Reform most popular, Center increases lead over EKRE

09:33

State should borrow within its budget and consider extending working week

09:03

State has yet to receive any damages claims from pharmacy chains

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: