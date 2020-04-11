ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finland now closed to passenger ferries from Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tallink's Megastar, usually a passenger ferry, is now being used for cargo only.
Tallink's Megastar, usually a passenger ferry, is now being used for cargo only. Source: Andres Raudjalg/Tallink
News

Restrictions in Finland came into force Saturday morning, meaning the country is closed to ferry passengers from Tallinn, both on foot and by car. Journeys in the opposite direction can continue, and cargo transport is continuing both ways.

The move ended over a week's speculation about when the restrictions, first announced in late March, would come into effect and are set to run the May 13. Ferry passengers from Sweden are subject to the same strictures.

Finnish airline Finnair says it may lay on flights between Tallinn and Helsinki if demand merited it.

In the case of both countries, arrival requires a 14-day quarantine period.

Exemptions include truck drivers conveying essential goods, essential service providers and the diplomatic corps.

According to Estonian ferry line Tallink, transit through Finland is still possible; the Estonian foreign ministry recommends having proof of final destination as Estonia in that case, as well as normal IDs

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn-helsinki ferriescoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasuresferry connections in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:37

Police take to drones to enforce 2+2 coronavirus rule

11:21

46 new coronavirus cases in Estonia confirmed Saturday

10:32

Finland now closed to passenger ferries from Estonia

09:18

Party donations: SDE and EKRE double on previous quarter, Reform falls

08:51

Saturday starts of clear and warm, cloudy and rainy later

07:46

Tax revenues for first two months of 2020 down 2.3 percent on year

07:28

Russian Orthodox leader in airborne attempt to ward off COVID-19

10.04

Health Board: Rate of new coronavirus cases to start falling by month end

10.04

Sixteen Tartu County social center users and staff test COVID-19 positive

10.04

Finance committee chair: Bolt must look in mirror before requesting bailout

10.04

Finland closed to ferry passengers from Saturday

10.04

UN Security Council hosts Estonia-initiated coronavirus security discussion

10.04

Harju County mineral resources thematic plan gets governmental nod

10.04

51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Estonia

10.04

Tallinn's Radisson Blu hotel hosts emergency staff during COVID-19 crisis

10.04

Art academy restoration work reveals rare Baroque religious painting

10.04

Toidupank gets three new vans, boosting work in provincial Estonia

10.04

Health Board advises 2+2 rule should be kept during easter weekend

10.04

Coronavirus personal data legal amend struck down

10.04

Estonian theaters lit green to respect those struggling with COVID crisis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: