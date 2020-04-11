Finland now closed to passenger ferries from Estonia

Restrictions in Finland came into force Saturday morning, meaning the country is closed to ferry passengers from Tallinn, both on foot and by car. Journeys in the opposite direction can continue, and cargo transport is continuing both ways.

The move ended over a week's speculation about when the restrictions, first announced in late March, would come into effect and are set to run the May 13. Ferry passengers from Sweden are subject to the same strictures.

Finnish airline Finnair says it may lay on flights between Tallinn and Helsinki if demand merited it.

In the case of both countries, arrival requires a 14-day quarantine period.

Exemptions include truck drivers conveying essential goods, essential service providers and the diplomatic corps.

According to Estonian ferry line Tallink, transit through Finland is still possible; the Estonian foreign ministry recommends having proof of final destination as Estonia in that case, as well as normal IDs

