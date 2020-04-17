State should borrow within its budget and consider extending working week

Entrepreneur Jüri Käo told Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian) in order to come out of the current crisis, the state should take a loan in the capacity of its budget which is around €11 billion. In addition, he thinks extending the working week should also be considered.

"It seems to me that the state should take a loan in the capacity of its budget. This could help us come out of the crisis. Incomes of the state budget are not to be seen," Käo said in a longer interview to the newspaper.

He added that if the state does not create loan readiness for itself, then it may reduce other countries' inclination to deal with Estonia.

"When bigger countries start to take loans, they don't have the time to deal with our little amount of money," Käo said.

Käo added entrepreneurs shouldn't rely on help from the state but should see what can they do to survive by themselves. At the same time, he added the state should make sure that its large strategic companies like Tallink can survive.

In addition, Käo found that it is no longer relevant to talk about a four-day working week, but to consider extending it to a six-day period for a limited period of time.

Käo warned that in the current situation, many politicians might attempt to limit personal freedom and democracy.

