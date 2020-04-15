Ministry not to extend operation of Paldiski-Sassnitz shipping route

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications will not be extending the operation of its Paldiski-Sassnitz cargo transport link between Estonia and Germany. Listed Estonian shipper Tallink will service the route with its vessel MS Star through this Saturday, April 18.

"As border crossing problems in Poland were resolved in the second half of March, and goods spend an average of just 10-15 minutes at border inspection points, cargo transport is not regarded as disrupted," Deputy Secretary General for Transport Ahti Kuningas told BNS.

The ministry concluded an agreement with Tallink to guarantee cargo transport despite border crossing difficulties in Poland, which according to the deputy secretary general were resolved approximately a week after the agreement was concluded.

Kuningas added that an analysis conducted by the Road Administration indicated that cargo transport volumes by road have not decreased.

Tallink's MS Star is making three round trips per week on the Paldiski-Sassnitz route from March 27 through April 18.

The vessel's cargo capacity is 100 trucks and ten passenger vehicles. If there are fewer trucks, more passenger vehicles may be taken on board. Passengers without vehicles are not allowed on board. The transport of food and medical supplies is prioritized during the booking process.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!