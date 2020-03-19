Tallink launches vessel between Estonia and Germany

Tallink Grupp's vessel Star will from today, March 19 temporarily start to operate between Estonia and Germany to ensure continuing transportation of goods between the Baltic and the Nordics and Western Europe.

The vessel will start to operate between the ports of Paldiski in Estonia and Sassnitz in Germany. The transportation service has been requested by the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communication.

Star will depart for its first trip to Sassnitz from Tallinn Old City Harbour at 6 p.m. today, March 19. After the first trip, Star will arrive at Paldiski Harbour and all future departures and arrivals will be at the Paldiski Harbour.

Star will depart from Paldiski to Sassnitz every other day at 8 p.m. local time and from Sassnitz every other day at 7 p.m. local time. The journey time between Paldiski and Sassnitz is approximately 20 hours.

The departures for the next week will be as per below:

March 19 - Tallinn Old City Harbour

March 20 – Sassnitz

March 21 Paldiski

March 22 Sassnitz

March 23 Paldiski

March 24 Sassnitz

March 25 Paldiski

March 26 Sassnitz

The vessel's cargo capacity is 100 lorries and ten passenger vehicles. The ship can transport up to 330 passengers per trip. Passengers with vehicles will be allowed to travel on Star, providing they have the right to enter the country at the destination port and there is capacity for passengers. Passengers without vehicles will not be allowed on board. Food and medical supplies transport will be prioritised during the booking process.

Accommodation for everyone travelling with Star will be provided in cabins.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!