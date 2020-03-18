Hundreds register for ship sent to bring Balts back from Germany

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
More than 400 passengers have registered to travel on Tallinnk's Romantika ship which will take Estonians and others trapped in Germany back to Latvia on Wednesday night.

In total, 426 people and 149 cars have already registered to take the ship which will leave late tonight for Riga from Sassnitz, Tallink communications manager Katri Link told ERR. Latvians and Lithuanians can also take the ship.

Paavo Nõgene, Chairman of the Tallink Management Board, said the company estimates that around 500-600 passengers will board the ship on Wednesday evening. 

At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tallink's cruise ship Romantika will make a special trip to Sassnitz, Germany, to bring back the Estonian people trapped due to the closing of the borders.

The ship was scheduled after plans for a promised convoy, which would have allowed Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians to travel from Germany and through Poland, collapsed on Monday.

Poland had promised the convoy could travel through the country after the country's borders closed on Sunday night, but went back on the deal leaving hundreds of people, mostly Lithuanians and Estonians, stranded at the German border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates about 1,000 Estonian people have arrived home despite travel restrictions.

Editor: Helen Wright

germanytallinkpolandcoronaviruscovid-19
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

