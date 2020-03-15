Tallink to continue to operate vessels between Estonia, Finland

Listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp said it is continuing to operate its Tallinn-Helsinki route vessels Megastar, Star and Silja Europa and its Muuga-Vuosaari route vessel Seawind according to normal schedule at present. The company also said that due to the ongoing challenging coronavirus situation and in order to ensure the health and safety of people around the Baltic Sea, the company will suspend operation of the Riga-Stockholm route passenger vessels Romantika and Isabelle from Monday, March 16, 2020 until further notice.

The vessels will continue to operate to ensure Estonians are able to travel back to Estonia via Finland from neighboring countries and so that residents of neighboring countries could use Estonia as a transit country to get home. The vessels also continue to operate to ensure there is sufficient capacity for cargo transportation, the shipper said in a press release.

Maritime transportation between Estonia and Finland will also continue after March 17, 2020. More information regarding the capacity of the continuing traffic and schedules will be announced without delay over the next few days. The company urges all customers to monitor the company's websites and social media channels as well as national news channels for the latest updates.

The company's Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm vessels are currently operating according to normal schedule until further notice. All vessels currently operating have strict measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The shipper requests that passengers follow the national authorities' and crew members' requirements and guidance and allow plenty of time before and after journeys for any measures that have been imposed.

The company will suspend operation of the Riga-Stockholm route passenger vessels Romantika and Isabelle from Monday, March 16, 2020 until further notice.

The company's vessel Romantika will arrive in Riga on Sunday, March 15, according to schedule. All Romantika departures from March 15 are cancelled until further notice. Romantika will remain in port in Riga until the company decides to restore passenger ferry operations between Riga and Stockholm.

On Sunday, March 15, the company's vessel Isabelle will depart from Stockholm according to schedule, however, only passengers with one-way tickets and those passengers who started a cruise on Isabelle in Riga on Saturday, March 14, will be able to travel back to Riga on the vessel. All Isabelle departures from March 16 are cancelled until further notice. Isabelle will also remain in port in Riga until the company decides to restore passenger ferry operations between Riga and Stockholm.

Cargo transport will be available on the company's Paldiski-Kappelskar route vessel Regal Star, providing the land border between Estonia and Latvia allows this.

The traffic will resume after risk areas change.

Tallink Grupp's customer services teams will contact customers affected by these changes as soon as possible.

