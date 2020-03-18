ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Elron to cancel several Tallinn-Keila trains due to lack of passengers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Elron.
Elron. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Starting from Thursday, March 19, Elron will reduce its services due to fewer passengers. Several of the Keila and Pääsküla train lines will be canceled and the morning departure time of the Kloogaranna-Tallinn will be changed.

Elron's Sales and Development Manager Ronnie Kongo said: "Due to the current emergency situation, there are significantly fewer passengers and because of that we are changing the train schedules according to the situation."

On Wednesday, the trains will depart according to the usual schedule. "The change of schedule will primarily affect the passengers of the Tallinn-Keila line where the traffic is heavy and other trains can be used instead," Kongo said.

The revised schedule can be found on Elron's web page and the free phone line will give around the clock information. The phone number is +372 616 0245.

Elron asks the passengers who have bought advanced tickets for the canceled to contact them at info@elro.ee. 

Editor: Roberta Vaino

