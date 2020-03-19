Departures of Tallinn-Saint Petersburg-Moscow train temporarily suspended

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, departures of theTallinn-Saint Petersburg-Moscow train route are temporarily suspended until March 20. Tickets bought in advance will be refunded.

"On March 18, Russian Railways sent us information that the train journeys are stopped to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of the passengers," Erik Laidvee, head of the board of Eesti Raudtee commented via a press release. "We ask the passengers who have already bought the tickets to contact the client service at Go Rail who are responsible for ticket sales."

The Estonian government declared an emergency situation on March 12 due to the global novel coronavirus pandemic, and the likelihood of the virus spreading locally. The emergency situation is in effect until May 1 as things stand.

--

