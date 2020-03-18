ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Flights to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa suspended ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kuressaare Airport.
Kuressaare Airport. Source: ERR
News

Road Administration (Maanteeamet) has suspended scheduled flights to Saaremaa and Hiiumaa until the end of the emergency situation.

Under the orders of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), only permanent residents of Estonia's western islands of Hiiumaa, Kihnu, Muhu, Ruhnu, Saaremaa, Vormsi and Manija are permitted to access the islands. On Monday, amendments were made to the movement restrictions which would allow people to go the mainland but not return.

The crisis committee of Saaremaa Parish proposed to suspend the air service between Tallinn and Kuressaare, daily newspaper Meie Maa wrote on Wednesday.

"We ask Maanteeamet to revise the flight schedule of the Kuressaare-Tallinn route and to consider if continuing the flights in such a form is appropriate and necessary," Mayor of Saaremaa rural municipality Madis Kallas wrote in an appeal sent to the Road Administration.

The committee proposed that the air services should be suspended until the situation changes with the possibility to commission a flight if necessary, such as for transporting medical personnel.

Go Bus to restore Kuressaare-Tallinn route

The bus company Go Bus announced the scheduled departure of the 515 Kuressaare-Tallinn route will resume on Friday.

The bus will depart from Tallinn again at 2.10 p.m. and arrive in Kuressaare at 6 p.m. Changes in bus departure times are due to changes in ferry traffic.

Due to the emergency situation, only permanent residents can travel to Saaremaa and Muhu. People on the islands can return home by bus.

In order to avoid close contact, passengers must remain in the bus during the ferry crossing.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

saaremaahiiumaacoronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:28

Reinsalu pledges support to Ukraine on Crimean annexation anniversary

18:05

Tallink Ferry to launch service from Paldiski to Germany

17:55

Foreign allies, reservists unlikely to participate in Spring Storm 2020

17:29

Tallinn will start springtime street repair

17:07

Flights to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa suspended

16:50

Ministry of Education asks schools to temporarily waive student assessments

16:25

Foreign Intelligence Service building to receive €4.6 million expansion

16:14

Tallinn may introduce shopping times for the elderly

16:02

Daily Õhtuleht announces temporary pay cut for staff

15:50

500 members of the defense forces in isolation

15:30

20 MPs in attendance at Riigikogu session

15:12

Health Board: Personal protective equipment supply problems emerging

15:01

Former Tartu university library chief convicted of sexual offence

14:51

Mandatory checks on lorry drivers at Ikla border abandoned

14:32

Tallinn to suspend kindergarten fees until end of April

14:06

Tallink continues running Tallinn-Helsinki route Wednesday and Thursday

13:42

Benu: Pharma reform should be put on hold during emergency situation

13:23

Reinsalu: Cooperation with Poland has been difficult

13:08

Nordica to help bring Estonians abroad back home Updated

13:02

Tartu mayor: Shopping malls should be closed during coronavirus pandemic

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: