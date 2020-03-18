Flights to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa suspended

Road Administration (Maanteeamet) has suspended scheduled flights to Saaremaa and Hiiumaa until the end of the emergency situation.

Under the orders of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), only permanent residents of Estonia's western islands of Hiiumaa, Kihnu, Muhu, Ruhnu, Saaremaa, Vormsi and Manija are permitted to access the islands. On Monday, amendments were made to the movement restrictions which would allow people to go the mainland but not return.

The crisis committee of Saaremaa Parish proposed to suspend the air service between Tallinn and Kuressaare, daily newspaper Meie Maa wrote on Wednesday.

"We ask Maanteeamet to revise the flight schedule of the Kuressaare-Tallinn route and to consider if continuing the flights in such a form is appropriate and necessary," Mayor of Saaremaa rural municipality Madis Kallas wrote in an appeal sent to the Road Administration.

The committee proposed that the air services should be suspended until the situation changes with the possibility to commission a flight if necessary, such as for transporting medical personnel.

Go Bus to restore Kuressaare-Tallinn route

The bus company Go Bus announced the scheduled departure of the 515 Kuressaare-Tallinn route will resume on Friday.

The bus will depart from Tallinn again at 2.10 p.m. and arrive in Kuressaare at 6 p.m. Changes in bus departure times are due to changes in ferry traffic.

Due to the emergency situation, only permanent residents can travel to Saaremaa and Muhu. People on the islands can return home by bus.

In order to avoid close contact, passengers must remain in the bus during the ferry crossing.

